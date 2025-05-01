This client hotfix fixes the following issues:
Fixed an issue in which the ability Trickster could cause a unit to visually remain in place for the opponent and would block movement but was potentially not actually at that location. Trickster will now correctly make the unit stealthed and be removed from the map for the opponent. NOTE: it is possible that other effects, spells, or abilities could cause this behavior, and it should be fixed for those cases as well.
Fixed an issue in which the spell Fairy Dust would not show a visual effect when cast on a location that did not have an champion occupying it
Fixed a few cases of incorrect or missing combat logs
Fixed some cases of incorrect descriptions
Added more high-resolution art for various frequently used runes based on the most used runes in the month of April
