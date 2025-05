Test Requirement is still the same:

-Character level should be 10 or higher

-Character Blood-Type: Human - Gender - Male

-Character Trade: Barbarian

-Loading Update

The loading process has be optimized for smoother loading process.

-Animation

Basic movement animation for multi-player clients has been added to the build.

Disconnection:

-Disconnection has not been fully set up on the client side -

-This should be part of the next patch.