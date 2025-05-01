 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18306230
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Inventory, holstered items and items in hands transfer trough levels now
    Mother will take away explosives and other crafted items considered to be illegal, those will be removed. Separate items and legal tools stay.
    So now it is more important to decide wether you want to save space in your inventory, or its better to save some parts for the next level. Think ahead.

  • Rare fuse glitch fix

  • Tick freezing possible fix

  • Removed card door possibility from syphon objective

Changed files in this update

