Inventory, holstered items and items in hands transfer trough levels now
Mother will take away explosives and other crafted items considered to be illegal, those will be removed. Separate items and legal tools stay.
So now it is more important to decide wether you want to save space in your inventory, or its better to save some parts for the next level. Think ahead.
Rare fuse glitch fix
Tick freezing possible fix
Removed card door possibility from syphon objective
Inventory update
Update notes via Steam Community
