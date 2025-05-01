 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18306227 Edited 1 May 2025 – 20:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.3.1

  • Added flares
  • Added a way to invite friends to lobbies
  • Added a warning when leaving a game as the host
  • Added more spacing on help menu text
  • Fixed not being able to scroll the resolution dropdown with the mouse

Changed files in this update

Depot 3161461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link