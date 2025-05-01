 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18306223
Update notes via Steam Community

[May 1st 2025]

On may 12th, Steam's Creature Collector Fest will begin. For this occasion, I've been preparing this version of Dream Catcher which focuses on making combat more fun. I hope you all enjoy it.

CHANGES

  • VISUAL : All tulpa textures have been remade to have a more consistent angles, shadows and outlines.
  • VISUAL : Greatly improved attack animations (Still pretty rudimentary).
  • BATTLE : Tulpa will now dodge attacks based on how much agility/precision is involved.
  • BATTLE : Complete overhaul of the skill system.
  • BATTLE : Some skills now use mana/health as resource.
  • BATTLE : Added status effects (Fire, Poison, Bleed) and stat buffs.
  • BATTLE : Added passive abilities to certain tulpas.
  • BATTLE : The element chart can be accessed during battle.
  • BATTLE : Renamed "Give Up" to "Wake Up" to make it clear what will happen if you click.
  • INTERFACE : Newly gained experience renders as yellow to see the difference easier.
  • INTERFACE : When a tulpa levels up, its level will render as green to signify it changed.
  • INTERFACE : You can see a tulpa's experience bar in their summary.
  • INTERFACE : Added numerous tooltips to various UI elements (Ex: tulpa names in the bank).
  • Added (some) evolutions.
  • BALANCE : Made the main character's default light radius brighter so light tulpas are not as necessary.
  • BALANCE : Reduced terracute's agility because a clay pot should not dodge this much.
  • BALANCE : Catching a tulpa will now reward you with experience.
  • BALANCE : Increased the experience you need to level up a little bit (Sharper curve).
  • BALANCE : Previously, the stats you get each level was reduced to accentuate strategy over grinding. Stats have been increased so levels matter again, but are still lower than they used to be.
  • BALANCE : Increased the trainer's defense early-game but doesn't increase quite as much each level.

BUG FIXES

  • BATTLE : Fixed a bug where the enemies could use all of their skills, not just their equipped ones.
  • BATTLE : Fixed a bug where you could summon dead tulpas with 0 health.
  • BATTLE : Fixed a bug where pulling a draw would not wake you up and let you walk around with 0 health.
  • INTERFACE : Fixed a bug where eggs could fly.
  • INTERFACE : Fixed a bug where you could get additional egg info by checking their tooltip in the breeding app.
  • SAVE FILES : Savefiles from the very first version of the game can now be opened again.

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Depot 2285181
Windows 64-bit Depot 2285182
Linux Depot 2285183
