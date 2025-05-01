[May 1st 2025]

On may 12th, Steam's Creature Collector Fest will begin. For this occasion, I've been preparing this version of Dream Catcher which focuses on making combat more fun. I hope you all enjoy it.

CHANGES

VISUAL : All tulpa textures have been remade to have a more consistent angles, shadows and outlines.

VISUAL : Greatly improved attack animations (Still pretty rudimentary).

BATTLE : Tulpa will now dodge attacks based on how much agility/precision is involved.

BATTLE : Complete overhaul of the skill system.

BATTLE : Some skills now use mana/health as resource.

BATTLE : Added status effects (Fire, Poison, Bleed) and stat buffs.

BATTLE : Added passive abilities to certain tulpas.

BATTLE : The element chart can be accessed during battle.

BATTLE : Renamed "Give Up" to "Wake Up" to make it clear what will happen if you click.

INTERFACE : Newly gained experience renders as yellow to see the difference easier.

INTERFACE : When a tulpa levels up, its level will render as green to signify it changed.

INTERFACE : You can see a tulpa's experience bar in their summary.

INTERFACE : Added numerous tooltips to various UI elements (Ex: tulpa names in the bank).

Added (some) evolutions.

BALANCE : Made the main character's default light radius brighter so light tulpas are not as necessary.

BALANCE : Reduced terracute's agility because a clay pot should not dodge this much.

BALANCE : Catching a tulpa will now reward you with experience.

BALANCE : Increased the experience you need to level up a little bit (Sharper curve).

BALANCE : Previously, the stats you get each level was reduced to accentuate strategy over grinding. Stats have been increased so levels matter again, but are still lower than they used to be.

BALANCE : Increased the trainer's defense early-game but doesn't increase quite as much each level.

BUG FIXES