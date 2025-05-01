[May 1st 2025]
On may 12th, Steam's Creature Collector Fest will begin. For this occasion, I've been preparing this version of Dream Catcher which focuses on making combat more fun. I hope you all enjoy it.
CHANGES
- VISUAL : All tulpa textures have been remade to have a more consistent angles, shadows and outlines.
- VISUAL : Greatly improved attack animations (Still pretty rudimentary).
- BATTLE : Tulpa will now dodge attacks based on how much agility/precision is involved.
- BATTLE : Complete overhaul of the skill system.
- BATTLE : Some skills now use mana/health as resource.
- BATTLE : Added status effects (Fire, Poison, Bleed) and stat buffs.
- BATTLE : Added passive abilities to certain tulpas.
- BATTLE : The element chart can be accessed during battle.
- BATTLE : Renamed "Give Up" to "Wake Up" to make it clear what will happen if you click.
- INTERFACE : Newly gained experience renders as yellow to see the difference easier.
- INTERFACE : When a tulpa levels up, its level will render as green to signify it changed.
- INTERFACE : You can see a tulpa's experience bar in their summary.
- INTERFACE : Added numerous tooltips to various UI elements (Ex: tulpa names in the bank).
- Added (some) evolutions.
- BALANCE : Made the main character's default light radius brighter so light tulpas are not as necessary.
- BALANCE : Reduced terracute's agility because a clay pot should not dodge this much.
- BALANCE : Catching a tulpa will now reward you with experience.
- BALANCE : Increased the experience you need to level up a little bit (Sharper curve).
- BALANCE : Previously, the stats you get each level was reduced to accentuate strategy over grinding. Stats have been increased so levels matter again, but are still lower than they used to be.
- BALANCE : Increased the trainer's defense early-game but doesn't increase quite as much each level.
BUG FIXES
- BATTLE : Fixed a bug where the enemies could use all of their skills, not just their equipped ones.
- BATTLE : Fixed a bug where you could summon dead tulpas with 0 health.
- BATTLE : Fixed a bug where pulling a draw would not wake you up and let you walk around with 0 health.
- INTERFACE : Fixed a bug where eggs could fly.
- INTERFACE : Fixed a bug where you could get additional egg info by checking their tooltip in the breeding app.
- SAVE FILES : Savefiles from the very first version of the game can now be opened again.
