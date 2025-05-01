It has been available for a while now as a beta, but the new version 2.0 of my VTT is now live!

I have been working on it since the beginning of the year. Most of the changes are under the hood to make things run faster and easier to debug. But I have also completely overhauled the UI.

Instead of the concept of "Sessions" all maps are shown as thumbnails on the main menu. You can move maps into the library when not in immediate use.

The biggest change is that the application no longer is ran in a single, full-screen window. Instead it is broken into 2 parts: a "DM View" and a "Player View".

The DM view is meant to run on your main laptop during a session. You can add tokens, adjust lighting, etc. from this window (which is no longer full-screen).

The player window only shows a fixed portion of the map. The part of the map currently being displayed is bounded by a green rectangle in the DM view. Inside the player window you can only move tokens - nothing else. It is meant to be shown on a large display, such as the touchscreens or TV cases I sell on my website.

Everything should be working. You can import videos for animated maps, Foundry modules, UVTT files, etc. During startup it will ask you to import your existing maps if it finds any. I didn't code it in its own thread, so the program may appear to hang during this process. It should only do this once and run normal after that.

Online play should be working as well. You can easily copy the link to the game URL, which is now hosted at dttvtt.com. I haven't tested online play that much yet, so let me know if there are any issues there.

I will be available for the next few days if you have a session this weekend and something is acting up on you. So please, do not hesitate to reach out on the community hub if you have any issues at all!

There is still some minor UI work to be done but the main functionality is all there now. Next big feature will be adding an initiative tracker. I also plan on adding a screen to the map library to automatically detect and import all Foundry modules directly from its installation folder. So that'll be neat.

Please let me know if you have any questions, problems, or suggestions. Thanks everyone!