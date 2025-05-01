先取消天空魔像捕獲無效判定，這裡要重新寫，還請等等

スカイゴーレムの捕獲無効判定を一旦解除しました。こちらは再調整のため、しばらくお待ちください。

The capture immunity for the Sky Golem has been temporarily removed. It will be revised, so please wait for the update.