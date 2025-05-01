先取消天空魔像捕獲無效判定，這裡要重新寫，還請等等
スカイゴーレムの捕獲無効判定を一旦解除しました。こちらは再調整のため、しばらくお待ちください。
The capture immunity for the Sky Golem has been temporarily removed. It will be revised, so please wait for the update.
HOT FIX 1.08
Update notes via Steam Community
