1 May 2025 Build 18306035 Edited 1 May 2025 – 05:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

先取消天空魔像捕獲無效判定，這裡要重新寫，還請等等
スカイゴーレムの捕獲無効判定を一旦解除しました。こちらは再調整のため、しばらくお待ちください。
The capture immunity for the Sky Golem has been temporarily removed. It will be revised, so please wait for the update.

Changed files in this update

