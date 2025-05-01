Hello everyone! The game was just updated with version 0.22.10

New content

New secondary quest.

New secondary quest was added to the game, called Heart of the Stone. It's a small and simple quest that was originally meant for Earth Elemental crusher boss in the second zone, but werent able to put it in at the time. Now it can be completed, even though the voice over is still in development. It's not marked on the map, but you can find it near the coast and the gorge with stone elementals near the western end of the map.



Limited time event.

We are very proud to participate in Games From Russia festival on steam, and in honor of that, from May 1st to 9th, you will be able to enter a portal into the small valley of Northern Kingdoms and fight a terrifying Demon of North! You can find a portal near Volflar Temple in the first zone

Balance and gameplay changes

I've finally had some time to address some balance and gameplay issues and improve some of the abilities. I will continue to improve and add more abilities all through May.

General:

Torch reworked into lantern, which doesnt influence your animation anymore and looks better

Reworked merchant prices values a little to prevent gaining some of them with crafting easily

Added new difficulty setting - nightmare. Difficulty settings now also influence damage enemies receive, in addition to the damage player receive. You can now change difficulty of your worlds at any time from the worlds list

Reduced overall mana regen bonus a little more. I think mana regen is in a good state at this point, which is you won't need to constantly drink after each smaller and easier encounter in the world, but some of the harder fights will drain your mana after some time

Projectiles from staves now have auto-aim that should help with hitting enemies

Aggro calculation reworked, now you will generate a little more aggro from longer distance

Melee:

Increased axe swings speed by about 10%

Reduced jump landing damage by about 15%. Jump is already fantastic positioning. movement and stagger ability, so I didn't wanted it to become a primary damage ability also

Improved ultimate melee abilities. Annihilation now gives invincibility while performing, Deadly combo doesnt require rage anymore and also gives invincibility, WAves of power, earth and sword of fire perform much faster

Constant whirlwind speed slightly reduced

Archery:

Increased amounts of powerful arrows made by arrows crafting

Rain of arrows Wave- reduced stamina price to 5 instead of 25, also it will now rotate you in the direction of the camera

Banditry:

Posions now have maximum cap of stacks. Daggers can apply 8 poisons max, other weapons range from 4 to 5

Vindictive shadow doesnt require stamina anymore

Added more powerful bombs in bandit crafting

Added two new abilities: Shadow dash and Hard to Hit

Storm magic:

Lightning strike damage reduced by about 15%

Tornado lifetime reduced from 120 seconds to 20 seconds. This was neccessary change because original tornado just made enemies static for too long

Added new passives that imrpove electromagnetic shield

Earth magic:

Earth spikes and magma ball abilities damage increased by about 20%

Meteor damage reduced by about 15%

Stone skin gives more defense based on your conjuring magic stat and less based on your player level, which shoul make it more useful for mage builds and less for warrior builds

Fire damage over time now scales better with dot damage stat, perhaps it will be increased more after more testing

Nature magic:

Thorn throwing abilities and root strike ability damage increased by about 20%

Dark magic:

All minions's damage get more bonus from minions power stat

Companion builds:

Musical defense gives overall more absorb amount

Fixed the bug where defense was calculated incorrectly for companions, whcih led to some heavy geared companions not receiving any damage. This now works correctly

Bug fixes:

Fixed the bug where some items were replaced on the action bar after reloading

Fixed few bugs with positioning in house building mode

Block with magical defense now correctly blocks magical attacks

Fixed the visual bug with jump pads in multiplayer

Fixed few bugs with tooltips and DLSS visual bugs

Fixed few issues with collisions in the second zone

Fixed the bug with being stuck in aiming while using master archer mode

Gamepad support:

You can now control interface cursor with DPad

Fixed few small issues with windows not behaving correctly

Thank you for your support!