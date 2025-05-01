Prevented enemies from passing through walls.
Reduced the HP of enemies in Stage 4 and increased the HP of enemies in Stage 5.
Adjusted the bullet spawn position of the jumping enemy in Stage 5.
Fixed the issue with the swimming girl.
1.1.0.6
Update notes via Steam Community
