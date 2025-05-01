 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18305933
Prevented enemies from passing through walls.
Reduced the HP of enemies in Stage 4 and increased the HP of enemies in Stage 5.
Adjusted the bullet spawn position of the jumping enemy in Stage 5.
Fixed the issue with the swimming girl.

