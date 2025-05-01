 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18305779 Edited 1 May 2025 – 05:19:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

將沙漠第一張圖遭遇天空魔像捕獲與悶棍無效
初次遭遇阿比事件後屬性顯示異常
砂漠の最初のマップでスカイゴーレムに遭遇した際、捕獲および不意打ちが無効になるようにしました。
アビーとの初遭遇イベント後、ステータス属性の表示が異常になる不具合を修正しました。
On the first desert map, capture and ambush are now disabled when encountering the Sky Golem.
Fixed an issue where attribute display became abnormal after the first encounter event with Abi.

