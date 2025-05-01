After a long journey of development, we are thrilled to announce that our game has officially launched as Version 1.0 on May 1st, 2025, marking the end of Early Access and the beginning of the full release!

Since the project began in 2020, we have been dedicated to bringing you a fun, unique, and challenging gaming experience. During Early Access since 2022, it was your valuable feedback, enthusiastic participation, and continuous support that pushed us forward and helped us refine the game. Every suggestion, every test, and every bit of passion from you has made the game better. We sincerely thank everyone who supported and accompanied us during Early Access—it is your enthusiasm that made this possible!

All Levels Now Available, More Content Than Ever

With this official release, all levels are now complete! The game features 20 main levels and 20 side levels, each carefully crafted to challenge and entertain you. If you have already conquered both main and side levels, don’t forget to check out the Workshop, where you can find amazing maps created by our community—there’s always something new to discover!

Leaderboard Reset

As many levels have undergone significant changes since the initial release, we have reset all leaderboards to ensure fairness and accuracy. Now is your chance to climb the ranks and set new records in the official version!

New Achievement System Added

We have also introduced a brand-new achievement system, adding more fun and honor to your adventure!

Join Our Community and Grow Together

We warmly invite every player to join our official communities, where you can share your experiences, discuss strategies, and provide feedback directly to the development team. Your voice is incredibly important to us and helps the game continue to improve!

Official QQ Group: 797934847

Discord: 5NygdBmksE

Once again, thank you for your support and companionship! We will continue to listen to your feedback and bring more optimizations and content updates in the future. Now, let’s embark on a brand-new adventure together in the full release!

Enjoy the game!

——Mushreb Games