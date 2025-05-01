Hello again, it is the anniversary for the game. It has now been six years since I've released Jump Off The Bridge. When I started this years ago, I didn't expect I'd still be working on this game even now. Perhaps I am much more stubborn than I ever gave myself credit to be - to some a curse, others a boon I suppose. I'm almost 30 years old now, which feels weird to say, since I don't feel 30. I'm enjoying myself when I can, as I hope you are. This update is silly, because I decided to let a joke fall out of my head and put it in a level (Jester at the helm). I've been reshaping my ideology; with the last update, and this as well, I'm making more room for the things that I value and reconnecting with what made me want to make this in the first place. Standards are being defenestrated, along with perfectionism. Imperfection-maxxxing is the new skill I'm working towards. At the end of the day a step is still a step, backwards or forwards. I'd rather move than be immobilized by the sultry 'what if.' Where is this game going? Well I have a lot I still want to do, and I intend to continue working on it. There's a lot of rough edges, but I'm finding the courage to show them. Let's see what I can get done this year. This update adds a level, and fixes a bunch of bugs. I worked on the rebinding menus and controller settings stuff, so that should be more accurate and function better. I haven't made any progress on the Level Editor or Hardmode stuff just yet, maybe next time. Thank you for your support, and thank you for being interested in my weird game. We'll talk soon.

Sincerely,

Your friend,

Cody

V1.2.6.2 Changelog

Fixed: Game Icon.

Fixed: Array out of bounds bug on "Building Castles" sandcastle level.

Fixed: Halved wait-time on picking up balls of sand on "Building Castles" level.

Fixed: Game crash on finishing level, once, on update with new version number, because it was incorrectly trying to add an integer to a string. This took a while to figure out.

Fixed: Rebind for jump has been setting gamepad_down for..... like ...years now.

Fixed: Made D-Pad the main movement for Options Menu, and set A-Button(X on PS) to rebind button for simplicity.

Fixed: Made Rebinding process for controllers smoother.

Fixed: Changed name of buttons for clarity in Rebinding menu.

Fixed: Controller menu would not load Controls properly on load (it loaded, it just wasn't visible with the correct names).

Fixed: Problem wherein new players had no preset controller binds in Options menu.

Fixed: Crash with bartender in languages other than English when buying a drink.

Fixed: Upward Cars/Birds layer in BizCity was turned off on accident, turned it back on. (You'd die by invisible cars in the right lane.)

Fixed: Audio repeating issues on Level Select screen.

Fixed: Made "Self-Hate" Dialogue randomized.

Added: New level "Crash Bug."

Added: All levels from V1.2.6.1 now have level previews in the level selection.

Up Next:

Whatever this is:



P.S. I'll be attending GenCon 2025 this Summer, and will be running playtests of a board game I designed with a friend of mine. Hopefully I'll see you there!