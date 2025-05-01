 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18305620 Edited 1 May 2025 – 06:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The Early Access version of the game is live! Originally planned for release last autumn, it has been delayed until now due to unforeseen issues faced by the development team. Old players will likely know what happened. As a result, some originally planned content will no longer be available. This might be some of the content you were most looking forward to. We apologize if this disappoints you. The development team is now starting over from scratch, and we hope you continue to support us. We will do our best to improve the game and deliver a better experience. If you have any feedback or suggestions, feel free to share them in the comments or discussion group!
Here’s a rough overview of the content in the first Early Access version:

  • Farming

  • Crafting

  • Building

  • Collecting

  • Fishing

  • Mining

  • Monster Hunting

  • 4 Romanceable Characters

