2 May 2025 Build 18305610 Edited 2 May 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention Divers,

We've deployed a hotfix addressing reported issues and applied adjustments based on player feedback.

General

  • Shop music updated

  • Shop music is now slightly quieter

  • Instructions poster added to shop

Systems

  • New pump models added to Automatic Pump room

  • New instructions poster added to Coal Engine room

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed enemies spawning in objects in enemy submarines

  • Can no longer interact with terminals by standing next to them and opening the tab menu

  • Players should no longer be able to interact with the same terminal at the same time

  • Fuel is now capped at 99 to prevent overflow

  • Fixed issue where players who were entering an arcade machine as the match was starting couldn't interact with anything

More hotfixes are incoming, and we will continue to monitor any issues and address any feedback from the community.

Thanks for supporting us on our Early Access journey!

Are you experiencing bugs? Please let us know in our bug report form here.

  • Targon Studios

