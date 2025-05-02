Attention Divers,

We've deployed a hotfix addressing reported issues and applied adjustments based on player feedback.

General

Shop music updated

Shop music is now slightly quieter

Instructions poster added to shop

Systems

New pump models added to Automatic Pump room

New instructions poster added to Coal Engine room

Bug Fixes

Fixed enemies spawning in objects in enemy submarines

Can no longer interact with terminals by standing next to them and opening the tab menu

Players should no longer be able to interact with the same terminal at the same time

Fuel is now capped at 99 to prevent overflow

Fixed issue where players who were entering an arcade machine as the match was starting couldn't interact with anything

More hotfixes are incoming, and we will continue to monitor any issues and address any feedback from the community.

Thanks for supporting us on our Early Access journey!

Are you experiencing bugs? Please let us know in our bug report form here.