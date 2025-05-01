-
Significant improvement to FPS when looking towards the house on The Farmhouse in nightmare mode
-
A few tweaks to localization for Russian, Czech and Dutch
v5.2.8
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows DEVOUR Content Depot 1274571
Windows DEVOUR Developer Content Depot 1274572
