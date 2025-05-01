 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18305515 Edited 1 May 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Significant improvement to FPS when looking towards the house on The Farmhouse in nightmare mode

  • A few tweaks to localization for Russian, Czech and Dutch

Changed files in this update

Windows DEVOUR Content Depot 1274571
Windows DEVOUR Developer Content Depot 1274572
