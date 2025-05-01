Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for version 4.4.1 of vivid/stasis.
- Downgraded GameMaker runtime, fixing a lot of issues introduced last update
- Updated chart for "ENERGY SYNERGY MATRIX" FINALE
- Added "Score Pace Display" option
- "Soundscanner" achievement is now obtainable
- Updated profile screen (achievements menu is still not done, sorry)
- Fixed an error that caused Chapter 2's Worldkeeper Challenge to display an incorrect puzzle when on "EASIER" Unlock Conditions
- Fixed being unable to select PRELUDE difficulty for Chapter 2's Worldkeeper Challenge
- Fixed a bug where the chart credit gimmick in "safe_state (MANIAQ Sound Team Remix)" reset to Timid after final note
- Updated the text colors in the Judgement Counter
- Judgement counts with values of 0 now show as blank in the in-game Judgement Counter
- The River has been re-added to Boundary Shatter
- Fixed "WORN OUT TAPES" not having UNBEATABLE collaboration tag
- Fixed "LORELEI" not having 7th Beat Games collaboration tag
- Fixed a bug where the final battle could not be started if Unlock All Songs was enabled
- Updated ASTRALCONVERGENCE puzzle in otherside
- Fixed broken base64 text in otherside
- Updated Derivative Works Policy
