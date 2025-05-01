 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18305510 Edited 1 May 2025 – 04:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for version 4.4.1 of vivid/stasis.

  • Downgraded GameMaker runtime, fixing a lot of issues introduced last update
  • Updated chart for "ENERGY SYNERGY MATRIX" FINALE
  • Added "Score Pace Display" option
  • "Soundscanner" achievement is now obtainable
  • Updated profile screen (achievements menu is still not done, sorry)
  • Fixed an error that caused Chapter 2's Worldkeeper Challenge to display an incorrect puzzle when on "EASIER" Unlock Conditions
  • Fixed being unable to select PRELUDE difficulty for Chapter 2's Worldkeeper Challenge
  • Fixed a bug where the chart credit gimmick in "safe_state (MANIAQ Sound Team Remix)" reset to Timid after final note
  • Updated the text colors in the Judgement Counter
  • Judgement counts with values of 0 now show as blank in the in-game Judgement Counter
  • The River has been re-added to Boundary Shatter
  • Fixed "WORN OUT TAPES" not having UNBEATABLE collaboration tag
  • Fixed "LORELEI" not having 7th Beat Games collaboration tag
  • Fixed a bug where the final battle could not be started if Unlock All Songs was enabled
  • Updated ASTRALCONVERGENCE puzzle in otherside
  • Fixed broken base64 text in otherside
  • Updated Derivative Works Policy

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2093941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link