1 May 2025 Build 18305463 Edited 1 May 2025 – 05:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Changes:

  • New mockup and logo for the engine launch.

  • Game File and Save pathing changed.

Fixes:

  • Saving works properly again. [On top of that, Shared Cloud Storage is now enabled]

