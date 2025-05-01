 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18305406
Update notes via Steam Community

The 51st weekly update for 'Shell of a King' is here. As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones please let me know via the official discord! I can always revert to an earlier update if something breaks!

1.2j Change List:

  • Opening up the settings menu now pauses the game. Looping music does not pause and continues to play with a lowpass filter. This is in preparation for a UI visual refresh, specifically referencing Hollow Knight's UI design.

  • Shell of a King no longer pauses the process when unfocused, you can pause using 'escape' instead. This is to match other games and avoid Windows not responding issues during initial loading.

  • Move the placement of the 4th dragon bonfire statue from the King's Ward to the Swallowed Caves, coming from the King's Ward. This should make searching for it less painful.

  • Update map to accommodate the above changes for dragon bonfire statue placement

  • Main menu options get a visual refresh, this is what I aim for all UI to look like going forward.

  • Add sound setting to mute music when paused

  • Add Auri NPC dialogue icons for all of her interactions

  • Add new Coin Chests to various places around the map, 3x grand library, spike room, post kings puzzle. Will place more when I find more spots

  • Add some missing blocks in the new area of Swallowed Caves from the last update

  • Add some more sounds to the Queen's Pet bossfight

  • Map player icon now uses the updated player sprite

  • You can no longer interact with in-game objects while the settings menu is open

  • You can no longer control the player, map, and camera while the settings menu is open

  • Disable the settings menu toggle during important animations like resting, waking, dying, etc

  • Adjust the placement of some of the poison snake statues

  • Remove variation from Auri death coin flower

  • Lower the cooldown of the Stop Watch charm from 12s - > 10s

  • Fix being able to break the game by modifying controls at certain times

  • Fix Rock Snake boss not chasing after all body parts are destroyed

  • Fix some stretched materials in the water snake room

  • Fix some incorrect poison flow directions in the Hall of Mistakes

  • Fix Auri death counts appearing per form in the stats menu

  • Fix some missing dirt tiles in the Deep Sewers

  • Fix flickering health bar/hitbox for enemies such as pots, dragon statues, fake walls, etc

  • Fix rain cloud height speed being based on framerate

  • Fix elemental particle effects running on unscaled time

  • Fix boss cutscenes running on unscaled time

  • Other small visual bug fixes

  • Internal Changes

