The 51st weekly update for 'Shell of a King' is here. As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones please let me know via the official discord! I can always revert to an earlier update if something breaks!
1.2j Change List:
Opening up the settings menu now pauses the game. Looping music does not pause and continues to play with a lowpass filter. This is in preparation for a UI visual refresh, specifically referencing Hollow Knight's UI design.
Shell of a King no longer pauses the process when unfocused, you can pause using 'escape' instead. This is to match other games and avoid Windows not responding issues during initial loading.
Move the placement of the 4th dragon bonfire statue from the King's Ward to the Swallowed Caves, coming from the King's Ward. This should make searching for it less painful.
Update map to accommodate the above changes for dragon bonfire statue placement
Main menu options get a visual refresh, this is what I aim for all UI to look like going forward.
Add sound setting to mute music when paused
Add Auri NPC dialogue icons for all of her interactions
Add new Coin Chests to various places around the map, 3x grand library, spike room, post kings puzzle. Will place more when I find more spots
Add some missing blocks in the new area of Swallowed Caves from the last update
Add some more sounds to the Queen's Pet bossfight
Map player icon now uses the updated player sprite
You can no longer interact with in-game objects while the settings menu is open
You can no longer control the player, map, and camera while the settings menu is open
Disable the settings menu toggle during important animations like resting, waking, dying, etc
Adjust the placement of some of the poison snake statues
Remove variation from Auri death coin flower
Lower the cooldown of the Stop Watch charm from 12s - > 10s
Fix being able to break the game by modifying controls at certain times
Fix Rock Snake boss not chasing after all body parts are destroyed
Fix some stretched materials in the water snake room
Fix some incorrect poison flow directions in the Hall of Mistakes
Fix Auri death counts appearing per form in the stats menu
Fix some missing dirt tiles in the Deep Sewers
Fix flickering health bar/hitbox for enemies such as pots, dragon statues, fake walls, etc
Fix rain cloud height speed being based on framerate
Fix elemental particle effects running on unscaled time
Fix boss cutscenes running on unscaled time
Other small visual bug fixes
Internal Changes
Changed files in this update