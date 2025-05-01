The 51st weekly update for 'Shell of a King' is here. As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones please let me know via the official discord! I can always revert to an earlier update if something breaks!

1.2j Change List:

Opening up the settings menu now pauses the game. Looping music does not pause and continues to play with a lowpass filter. This is in preparation for a UI visual refresh, specifically referencing Hollow Knight's UI design.

Shell of a King no longer pauses the process when unfocused, you can pause using 'escape' instead. This is to match other games and avoid Windows not responding issues during initial loading.

Move the placement of the 4th dragon bonfire statue from the King's Ward to the Swallowed Caves, coming from the King's Ward. This should make searching for it less painful.

Update map to accommodate the above changes for dragon bonfire statue placement

Main menu options get a visual refresh, this is what I aim for all UI to look like going forward.

Add sound setting to mute music when paused

Add Auri NPC dialogue icons for all of her interactions

Add new Coin Chests to various places around the map, 3x grand library, spike room, post kings puzzle. Will place more when I find more spots

Add some missing blocks in the new area of Swallowed Caves from the last update

Add some more sounds to the Queen's Pet bossfight

Map player icon now uses the updated player sprite

You can no longer interact with in-game objects while the settings menu is open

You can no longer control the player, map, and camera while the settings menu is open

Disable the settings menu toggle during important animations like resting, waking, dying, etc

Adjust the placement of some of the poison snake statues

Remove variation from Auri death coin flower

Lower the cooldown of the Stop Watch charm from 12s - > 10s

Fix being able to break the game by modifying controls at certain times

Fix Rock Snake boss not chasing after all body parts are destroyed

Fix some stretched materials in the water snake room

Fix some incorrect poison flow directions in the Hall of Mistakes

Fix Auri death counts appearing per form in the stats menu

Fix some missing dirt tiles in the Deep Sewers

Fix flickering health bar/hitbox for enemies such as pots, dragon statues, fake walls, etc

Fix rain cloud height speed being based on framerate

Fix elemental particle effects running on unscaled time

Fix boss cutscenes running on unscaled time

Other small visual bug fixes