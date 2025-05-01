 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18305359 Edited 1 May 2025 – 04:13:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

added songbird AI HP bar KEEP HER ALIVE!
Balance tweaks
VERSUS MODE NOW LIVE!
MAJOR SIDESCROLLER EVENT UPDATE IS LIVE!
let me know what you think in a review plz
thank you all so much.
Colorblind Mode: Currently needs work! let me know how it looks plz

