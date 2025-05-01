 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18305254 Edited 1 May 2025 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a major bug from the last update that prevented any collisions between the player and enemies after you jumped and landed on an asteroid.
  • Started updating the profile page to add more stats, more to come.
  • Added a "Stats" button in the death menu to see stats of the game that just finished

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3613241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link