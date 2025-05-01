- Fixed a major bug from the last update that prevented any collisions between the player and enemies after you jumped and landed on an asteroid.
- Started updating the profile page to add more stats, more to come.
- Added a "Stats" button in the death menu to see stats of the game that just finished
Update v0.5.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3613241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update