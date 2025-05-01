 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18305197 Edited 1 May 2025 – 03:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Introduces quality of life updates and bug fixes, most notably controller support and rebindable controls!

  • Rebindable keyboard controls

  • Controller support

  • Two controller schemes (Standard, where you aim with the right stick, and grapple with the right trigger, and quick grapple, where the grapple is completely controlled by the right stick, grappling to a surface in the direction you push if able)

  • Reduced air acceleration

  • Increased air friction, allowing players to come to a stop in the air easier, for more precise movement

  • Increased player weight so grapple line stays more taut

  • Fixed a bug where the player would get stuck in surfaces

