1 May 2025 Build 18305187 Edited 1 May 2025 – 05:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This has been a long time coming, so I appreciate y'all bearing with me!

  • Added multiplayer bot support. Use the. "bots = [0 through 3]" command to set the server bot count

  • Assorted bugfixes.

Previously some actions like peace-offer-withdrawals were not networked, allowing for pretty zany desync situations. Debt was improperly synchronized, leading to some economic desync as well, although this won't solve it entirely.

As always, please report bugs in the discord server's #bug-reporting channel!

Thanks, and have fun
-spacemann

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3488901
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3488902
  • Loading history…
