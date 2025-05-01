This has been a long time coming, so I appreciate y'all bearing with me!

Added multiplayer bot support. Use the. "bots = [0 through 3]" command to set the server bot count

Assorted bugfixes.

Previously some actions like peace-offer-withdrawals were not networked, allowing for pretty zany desync situations. Debt was improperly synchronized, leading to some economic desync as well, although this won't solve it entirely.

As always, please report bugs in the discord server's #bug-reporting channel!

Thanks, and have fun

-spacemann