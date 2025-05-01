Here are the changes in this update:

General Changes

Updated the credits.

Changed how new update versions are identified.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the video playback cache folder was not properly cleared.

Fixed a bug where the "Media Playback Volume" option was ignored by videos.

Added back the LanaPixel font choice for locales.

Added support for the French language (Contributed by darkyuuu_).

Added support for the Slovak language (Contributed by peto444). Slovak is not natively supported by Steam, so you'll need to set the language in the NVG locale options.

Updated the localization files.

Let me know if you have any issues with this update through the NVG Community Discord.

Also, please help translate NVG into your language on GitHub!

Happy generating!