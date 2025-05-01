Русский язык теперь тоже доступен! Огромная благодарность за перевод, Evgen99 - он героически трудился.»

С наилучшими пожеланиями и большой любовью! ❤️

//Mattias

P.S: Возможно, тут и там есть какие-то ошибки, но это также касается и английской версии ;D

English version + Patch notes:

Russian language is now available! ;D All honor goes to Evgen99 for his awesome work!

This also includes a few fixes, version number 1.1.1.0.

Added flags to guide none-English reading players to the language options, as well as flags around the relevant language.

Fixed a few stuff related to translations in general, like the word "unknown" not being written in English despite chosen language.

Fixed some issues with overlapping text and difficult to read menus in world creation.

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias