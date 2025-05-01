 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18305055 Edited 1 May 2025 – 03:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Русский язык теперь тоже доступен! Огромная благодарность за перевод, Evgen99 - он героически трудился.»

С наилучшими пожеланиями и большой любовью! ❤️
//Mattias

P.S: Возможно, тут и там есть какие-то ошибки, но это также касается и английской версии ;D

English version + Patch notes:
Russian language is now available! ;D All honor goes to Evgen99 for his awesome work!

This also includes a few fixes, version number 1.1.1.0.

  • Added flags to guide none-English reading players to the language options, as well as flags around the relevant language.
  • Fixed a few stuff related to translations in general, like the word "unknown" not being written in English despite chosen language.
  • Fixed some issues with overlapping text and difficult to read menus in world creation.

Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

