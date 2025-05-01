 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18305047 Edited 1 May 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Improved the docking sequence.

  • Improved conveyor belt placement, adding indicators to mark different segments and warnings when conveyor belts are overlapping.

  • Improved the building animation for stations, and added an indicator for when a planned station module is missing materials.

  • Added toggleable markers for solar system areas to the map.

  • Added option to hide HUD for taking screenshots to gameplay settings.

  • Added a new main menu scene and soundtrack.

  • Added more tips to the tutorial.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the objectives so that they can be used even when skipping the tutorial.

  • Fixed the objective for crafting titanium and nickel plates.

  • Fixed the ship not flying towards autopilot destinations.

  • Fixed a bug where multiple miners could be stacked on one resource node.

  • Improved mining beam collision detection.

