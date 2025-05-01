Features:
-
Improved the docking sequence.
-
Improved conveyor belt placement, adding indicators to mark different segments and warnings when conveyor belts are overlapping.
-
Improved the building animation for stations, and added an indicator for when a planned station module is missing materials.
-
Added toggleable markers for solar system areas to the map.
-
Added option to hide HUD for taking screenshots to gameplay settings.
-
Added a new main menu scene and soundtrack.
-
Added more tips to the tutorial.
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed the objectives so that they can be used even when skipping the tutorial.
-
Fixed the objective for crafting titanium and nickel plates.
-
Fixed the ship not flying towards autopilot destinations.
-
Fixed a bug where multiple miners could be stacked on one resource node.
-
Improved mining beam collision detection.
Changed files in this update