1 May 2025 Build 18304955 Edited 1 May 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The new build is version 2.1 just in time for the first anniversary of the Steam Release. Except for replacement of some missing voice lines, there are no changes to the actual 2.0 game itself.

What there is, is a replacement of the character of Rachel. She appeared in other games as a Vicky 4.2 character, but her change to Gen 8.1 did not go as well as I'd hope. She looked older than 20 years old, and the hair style didn't fit her head very well.

I upgraded Rachel to a Gen 9 character and gave her a better hair style, and replaced all the 110 images she is in.

Changed files in this update

