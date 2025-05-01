This is an announcement for the Ver. 1.2.1 update.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

Replay data will not be affected.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the behavior of sound effects (SE)

Fixed an issue where users could become unable to exit the key configuration test screen

Known Issue & Temporary Workaround

We have received reports from some users stating that they are unable to proceed beyond the title screen after updating to Ver. 1.2.0.

While we are currently investigating the root cause, please try the following workaround if you encounter this issue:

Turn off Steam Cloud

Delete the file “tgm.ini” located in the following directory:

C:\Users[Your PC Username]\AppData\Local\tgm4

Restart the game

We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your continued patience and support.