At long last, we are delighted to welcome you to Azoove's final vision, realized.

Thank you for sticking with us during Early Access!

There will be more updates, bringing additional features we want to add in the future.

4 players

And 3 as well

Play with 3 or 4 people!

Bring your friend group, your family and even a double date to the Azoove experience.

New Rules

These rules are specifically relevant to 3 and 4 players:

Rations are doubled! You consume 1 ration PER HERO per turn, which enables smooth scaling into 3/4 players. Since everything in 2 players was doubled, it plays exactly the same. You will not have an odd number of rations in 2 player.

Targeting: All is now Both. For 2 players, it just targets both. For 3-4, you must choose one target, and one target must be yourself

Spoilers: unique 3-4 player mechanics for people who want to discover them on their own

Misfortunes only apply to two players, the rest draw Mishaps.

Misfortunes that have both effects target players who did not draw Mishaps, and choice effects only let these two players volunteer.

Mishaps: new deck of 12 mini Misfortunes that piles on random issues to mitigate. This only starts on day 2, to accommodate the tutorial flow and difficulty curve.

Clockwise: pass cards clockwise, receiving cards and Inspiration from a different player than the one you send cards to

New Lobby

Quick anecdote: with the old lobby, if 4 people join, no one could ever switch characters!

<image>?

What changed?

Lobby now shows heroes and players separately.

Hero powers no longer show in lobby, but can be checked in the Equipment menu, for trinket selection. This is to avoid new players getting confused by the hero powers.

Hero strengths and weaknesses instead are shown in lobby, but only for players who already played the game. We think people speculating about characters before having played at all is unhelpful.

Hero Bios now show up instead on character selection. We think choosing characters based on their narrative background is best for first time players.

Hosts can now kick human players.

Buttons to choose a random hero, to unselect a hero and to pick a random hero that will only be selected on game start were added to lobby.

Host can now see which players are ready.

Players can now see who is the host.

[3-4 players] Lobby Hosts can now reorder players to determine the order in which cards are passed between them

Starting Conditions

Preparation:

Changed available resource ranges:

Rations changed from 3/4/5/6 to 6/8/10/12 to account for doubling the rations.

Bless changed from 0-2 to 0-1 (starting with 2 blesses is too powerful).

Added buttons to empty, fully hill the preparation..

Added button to set Preparation to a challenging value based on the set Spite level..

Spite:

1: [3-4 players] Mishaps now start day 1 instead of day 2

3: Navigation Anxiety: now gives +1 Stress for EACH HERO (impacts 2 players as well)

9: Fiendish Sabotage now removes 1 Ration PER HERO

10: Replaced with Fiendish difficulty, which adds a final, most terrifying stage to the Misfortunes.

Trinkets

To avoid this list becoming even larger, there is no complete details of trinket changes. Instead, a summary:

Lodestone Charm: nerfed to -1 Stress instead of -2

Veteran's Belt: reworked

Cardsharp's Deck: [renamed from Homeland Heirloom]: slightly buffed

Tactician's Text: buffed to +4 Inspiration instead of 3

Nightwatch Lantern: reworked

5 new Trinkets added!

If you farmed all the achievements, you already have them unlocked!

You may only pick each trinket once across an adventuring group now. This does not apply to the Boots.

Biomes

Misfortunes now are divided into 3 biomes: Dunes, Mesas, Chasms

Each Biome has its own background Art and Music

The hero you are playing also contributes their personal touch on the music playing.

Spot rare and common animal friends in the backgrounds!

Sound

While on the topic, sound effects have been improved to be more streamlined, match better animation times and express heroes' actions

Tutorial

The new tutorial also explains 3-4 player rules when playing 3-4 players.

Added a special pop-up to explain 3-4 player rules for players who played 2 players first, even if the tutorial is disabled.

UI improvements

New icons for: Misfortune, Spite, Inspiration

Looks

The tutorial and tooltips were updated with new, shorter texts.

Settings button returned to the top right, and now looks much prettier.

Moved around icons on the hero tray to better use screen space.

Added hoverable icons that show what Opportunity was played by each hero, even after they resolved.

[3-4 players] Added hoverable icons that show Mishaps drawn by that player, and which heroes are involved in the current Misfortune

Holding down the "more info" button now cycles through the played opportunities, as a replacement for controller players for the hoverable icon.

Opportunity Cards now smoothly animate across and not longer are as jumpy.

Updated backgrounds to work well in resolutions between 16:10 (steam deck) and 32:9 (ultra wide).

Functional

Targeting UI now has buttons in the middle of the screen to make selection easier, especially with controller. This is in addition to the good old click on portrait.

All opportunities will now flip over before starting to resolve them one by one, such that targeting people can take other upcoming effects into their choice, and discussion can be had with all information available to everyone.

The End Game UI now has a button for the host to requeue a new lobby straight away. This enables a button for the rest of the players to join that lobby without having to open the steam overlay or type in a code.

Added confirmation dialogs for some lobby actions for clarity when other players cause changes such as disbanding a lobby.

Misfortunes

Changes related to the doubling of Rations omitted here

Normal difficulty Misfortunes, which you are guaranteed to see day 1 for a new player now all have 3 opportunities.

Baffling Banshee: reworked from [1 Stress 1 Despair -2 Ration -1 Orientation to [2 Stress -2 Ration -2 Orientation +2 Inspiration]

Crying Critter: reworked from [4 Stress 2 Despair -2 Ration 6 Inspire] to [10 Stress 1 Despair 4 Inspire]

Bugs

We call them features food. Toucans eat bugs.

But seriously: if you find any, please report them using the in game button!

Looking forward

A few significant features are still missing. Another major update is expected in Q3 for these features, the most important of which is Localization. We will make a post when we know the timeline and language set we will be able to localize the game to.

Stay Hydrated (+2 Rations)