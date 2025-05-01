Fixed

more shaders fixed on Venor's Peak

Lighting fixed with the weather system, I had to change the light color at peak sun

Adding quest to Thistledown but I have to change names and fix icons.

Intro help is being worked in

new cutscene is still being worked on but a version is in after you leave Venor's Peak for the first time but should only trigger at the beginning of the game.

I will have 15-20 quest in Thistledown when I release the demo in a week but I need to submit a build for review so I am going to go ahead and fix a few things and then submit this week and keep building until the review is done and then release the demo next week.

Three or more legend stories will also be in the Demo.

This is the last update for the next week or so until I get the demo done. I will be shutting down all the other levels in the game and only exporting the needed levels for the demo so I don't want to mess with your save until I put the other levels back in.