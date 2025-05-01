 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18304517 Edited 1 May 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've added a little more adjustability to player VOIP volume. You should have a little more range to turn your fellow hunters up louder!

Thanks!

-Ecliptic Studios Development Team

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2764751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link