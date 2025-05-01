 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18304449 Edited 1 May 2025 – 02:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added enemy strafe dodging. They will randomly strafe left/right to avoid player gunfire
  • Added a new mission that takes place in an industrial factory. Hostages must be rescued from it.

