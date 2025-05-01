Hello everyone!

Q&A:

First, before anything, I wanted to announce that we're planning to have a Q&A.

We have created a new channel on our discord server (https://discord.gg/fR9ak4TAqC) where you can ask questions about anything Fantasy Forest or Winterspring Games related. We've also added a post on steam (https://steamcommunity.com/app/2868860/discussions/0/600777204942561315/) where you can post your Q&A questions if you don't have access to steam.

We will be gathering questions for a week or so and we will then publish our answers with an announcement.

So if you would like to ask anything just drop us a question and we'll add it to our list!

The main highlight for today's patch is the:

Map Expansion (part 2) & Bear!

We continue to expand the map to the north. This time by adding a few more pine areas, a continuation of the river and a new cave, which comes with a resident: the bear!

The bear is a very dangerous animal that should not be bothered! It sleeps during winter and wanders the northern pine woods the rest of the year.

What's coming next:

Next week we'll be further expanding the new northern area and adding new plants that grow in the pine woods.

After that we are preparing a big update that will introduce the Trader, the Rye crop, and its products.

Following that, we will continue to expand to the north, add new content, improve our existing systems (cooking and construction in particular) and add copper once the necessary areas have been introduced.

Version EA_0.38:

Fixed a bug where an amulet enchanted with a spirit would apply its effect if you had it stored inside a sack.

Fixed a bug where some pinned stats would stay visible after being unpinned.

Fixed a bug where Last Season and Last Year checkpoints would be wrong and point to earlier than the actual last season or year.

Fixed a bug where overwriting a custom save file would delete another custom save file.

Custom saves in the Save and Load menu are now sorted with the most recent saves at the top.

Made some fixes to the "Brace" spear action so that it now can be activated properly against charging enemies.

Added Bear Cave and Bear.

Added 3 new locations.

Boars with high Weight stat no longer consume additional food.

Traveling North from Wind Grove now shows the proper fadeout message.

Weapon Coatings no longer spoil faster if stored inside Storage Containers.

Fixed a bug which caused eating fresh and boiled turnroot to give you big amounts of negative wellbeing.

Raw bugs now show boiled and cooked durabilities hinting at that they can be roasted and boiled.

Fixed a bug which prevented the player from placing down sharpened stone blueprints.

Charcoal can now be Milled in Quern Stones.

Added help sections to nettle cards.

That's all for now.

See you on the next announcement!

Reminder: All fixes and new content are added to the public beta branch first.

If you want to access them you can find the instructions on the link below. Be warned though, things are less stable there and are likely to undergo balance changes quite frequently!

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2868860/discussions/0/600774299444324511/