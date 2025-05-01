Hello there mates! First, as always, I want to thank you for playing my game and for supporting me in my game development journey!
This update is not that big but it has a few additions and a few fixes!
Here are the changes:
- Added 2 new cars to the game, to be specific 2 taxis!
- Reduced the game's size to ~350mb!
- Fixed some textures blur in some cases!
Thank you for taking your time reading this patch note, have an awesome time and as always lots of health to you all!
Changed files in this update