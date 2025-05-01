 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18304428
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello there mates! First, as always, I want to thank you for playing my game and for supporting me in my game development journey!

This update is not that big but it has a few additions and a few fixes!

Here are the changes:

  • Added 2 new cars to the game, to be specific 2 taxis!
  • Reduced the game's size to ~350mb!
  • Fixed some textures blur in some cases!

Thank you for taking your time reading this patch note, have an awesome time and as always lots of health to you all!

