Hello Replicubers!
The first post-release patch is now live on Steam. This update mostly addresses bugs, but also has some new features. Here's a short recap of the changes:
Added autocomplete to the code editor! It only knows about Lua keywords and built-in functions right now, autocompete for user variables or defined functions will come in a future update.
Replipaint is now using multiple threads for a performance improvement
Several improvements to how the game communicates with cubenet
Fixed a few exploits with the token counting (code size) system
when viewing a leaderboard, the game will now jump to your score first
improved documentation formatting
I will be sharing my roadmap soon with my plan for future updates and improvements to the game as well, both in-game on cubenet, and here on Steam in the discussion forums.
Happy cubing!
