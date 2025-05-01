Hello Replicubers!

The first post-release patch is now live on Steam. This update mostly addresses bugs, but also has some new features. Here's a short recap of the changes:

Added autocomplete to the code editor! It only knows about Lua keywords and built-in functions right now, autocompete for user variables or defined functions will come in a future update.

Replipaint is now using multiple threads for a performance improvement

Several improvements to how the game communicates with cubenet

Fixed a few exploits with the token counting (code size) system

when viewing a leaderboard, the game will now jump to your score first

improved documentation formatting

I will be sharing my roadmap soon with my plan for future updates and improvements to the game as well, both in-game on cubenet, and here on Steam in the discussion forums.

Happy cubing!