Hello dear leaders of <Ratopia>!! This is Cassel, the developer of <Ratopia>. As of today, <Ratopia> has officially launched after three years of development and one and a half years in Early Access.

First, I would like to sincerely thank the team members who have worked diligently and persistently over the years, and everyone who has continuously shown their interest and support.

Development for <Ratopia> began in November 2020, and it was released in Early Access on November 1, 2023. Since then, we have improved the content and user experience based on valuable feedback and suggestions from many users.

Below are the key elements that were added or changed during the Early Access period:

-Scientist-themed structures and electricity system

-Shaman-themed structures and religion system

-Equipment Reforging system

-City Milestone system

-Leader Perk system

-Disease system

-Loot drop system from defeating enemies

-Exploration and diplomacy system

-City-state conquest and Vassalize system

-Character customization system

-New convenience and decorative structures

-New leader skills

-New minigames

-New dungeons and bosses

-New biomes and resources

-New enemies and invasion types

-New unit types and combat mechanisms

-New events and seasonal festivals

-New leader equipment

-New achievements and rewards

-New policies and detailed settings

-New sound effects and BGM

-New victory conditions and ending presentations

-Tutorial and explanation improvements

-Starting settings and difficulty adjustment improvements

-More language support and improved translations

-Game optimization and performance enhancements

-Visual presentation and animation improvements

-Steam Workshop support

Many of the contents and systems were added, inspired by your feedback, and every update included various balance adjustments and bug fixes.

Reflecting all the improvements and content additions so far, the game's price will be raised by about 10% after the official release. The price increase is planned to take effect within about a month after the launch celebration discount ends.

Localization

▶Thai and Vietnamese have been added.

Some parts may still need correction. If you find anything that feels unnatural or seems like a mistranslation, please report it via Discord! We’ll fix it as quickly as possible.

Patch Notes

Notice: 💌 marks items that were added with inspiration or help from user feedback. Thank you once again!

▶The Leader Perk system has been added.

Use the perk system to grant various effects to your leader!

Leader Perk Points are gained as Prosperity increases and can be activated through the Admin function.

Added related effects to some Milestones due to the addition of the Leader Perk system.

▶An encyclopedia feature has been added, allowing you to view information about enemies, animals, and plants.

You can access the information through the menu or the Admin function.

Information is registered when the leader attacks enemies, hunts animals, or gathers plants.

▶An additional settlement configuration feature has been added.

A feature has been added to select the upper biome composition in the settlement settings.

The lock on the Rainfall adjustment function has been removed.

▶Biome diversity has been improved.

The variety of biomes appearing on the map has been expanded, and existing biome terrain has been revised to appear more natural.

Tile and object placement in battle maps during invasions by other nations has also been adjusted to appear more natural.

▶New options have been added to the Custom Difficulty settings.

Change season order

Enable/disable crime

Set types of invading enemies

Enable/disable underground tunnel generation by enemies

Configure mid- and lower-level biome composition

▶New structures have been added.

Gold Block

Gold Wallpaper

Straw Roof

Stone Roof

Umbran Throne

Purgon Throne

Heater

- A structure that consumes electricity and allows plants to grow even in winter.

▶Autumn natural disaster: Swarms of plant-devouring Locusts have been added.

▶A hotkey feature has been added that lets you assign certain commands to keyboard keys 1 ~ 0.

You can change hotkeys in “Settings” → “Controls.”

▶9 new achievements have been added.

Earn new starting costumes and flag emblems as achievement rewards!

▶An intro video has been added at the start of the game.

If you do not wish to watch it, you can disable the intro in “Settings.”

▶A loading screen has been added when entering dungeons.

▶In-game BGM has been added, and the <Ratopia Soundtrack> has been updated.

▶The effects of Royal Bed-type structures have been adjusted.

Royal Bed HP recovery: 5 → 6

Golden Beetle Bed HP recovery: 7 → 8

▶Values related to Fish resources have been slightly adjusted.

Fish Food effect: 32 → 28

Anglerfish Food effect: 40 → 35

Grilled Fish price: 40 → 32

▶ The price of Armadillo has been changed.

Armadillo price: 60 → 40

▶ The efficiency of Leather production using Armadillos has been changed.

Product amount: 8 → 6

Workload: 800 → 600

▶ A new method for producing Raw Meat has been added.

▶ A new method for producing Honey has been added.

▶ Adjusted the efficiency of Leather production using Armadillos.

Electric Spikes damage: 6 → 4

Reforging Stage 1 Electric Spikes damage: 2 → 1

Reforging Stage 2 Electric Spikes damage: 6 → 3

▶ The occurrence interval of the "Dividend" event has been delayed and its rewards increased.

▶ Slightly increased the base stats of Ratron.

▶ The bonus effect of the self-destruct damage minigame when producing military Ratron has been changed.

Self-destruct damage: 30 → 45

▶ The reappearance cooldown for the lizard biome removal event option has been adjusted.

Reappearance cooldown: 24 days → 48 days

💌 Support for 32:9, 21:9, 16:10, and 4:3 resolutions has been added.

💌 A feature to select the flame color of Torch and Hanged Torch has been added.

💌 Additional connection ports have been added to the top of the Electric Lift Station.

💌 A unit adjustment feature for item quantity has been added to the Trading Post.

💌 A Ratron-only passage option has been added to door structures.

💌 Two new face types have been added for both male and female characters.

💌 Four new hairstyles have been added for both male and female characters.

Drones have been updated to pass through all doors.

The money held by a Ratizen no longer drops to 0 immediately upon death.

A mirror (flip) function has been added to some Streetlight structures.

The statistics window layout has been partially adjusted.

The Ratizen info window layout has been partially adjusted.

The Leader info window layout has been partially adjusted.

The Ratizen dialogue text layout has been partially adjusted.

User save data categories have been updated.

- Input and option data are now separated by device.

Bug Fixes

💌 Fixed an AI bug where some Ratizens would stand still after consuming Necessities.

💌 Fixed an issue where terrains at the same distance during exploration could have different resource acquisition probabilities.

💌 Adjusted exploration and scouting so that the food with the highest quantity is prioritized for registration.

Fixed an issue where unpaid taxes would not display when the economy filter was enabled.

Fixed an issue where the crosshair text became excessively small after save & load.

Fixed an issue where incorrect sound effects were played during Maypole use.

Fixed an issue where camera movement restrictions were lifted when using the observe function in battle.

Fixed an issue where Ratron operation rate was not being measured correctly.

Fixed an issue where a sacrificed Ratizen sometimes retained money after performing the distribution ritual at the Altar.

Future Plans

<Ratopia> will continue to receive updates even after its official release. We will monitor user suggestions and feedback through the community and actively reflect them whenever possible. You can expect ongoing support in various areas such as bug fixes, balancing, text refinement, and system improvements. We also plan to gradually add new content to enhance the game’s completeness, so long as it doesn’t interfere with the overall game flow.

We are also planning improvements for Steam Deck and console environments. Due to issues with text size on certain screens, <Ratopia> did not receive the “Great Experience” mark on Steam Deck. However, we will continue to improve readability and platform optimization so that more users can enjoy a comfortable experience.

Community

Join the Steam discussion board and the Official Discord to share your thoughts with fellow Leaders. These two communities are the ones we monitor most actively and use to gather feedback, so feel free to share stories about your city and gameplay experiences, or leave your valuable suggestions for improvement at any time.

Watching you enjoy the game is truly the biggest reason we created <Ratopia> and continue to support it.

A Word of Thanks

There was once a child who loved city-building games.

As time passed, that child dreamed of becoming a game developer, hoping to share the joy they once felt with others.

But making a game turned out to be far more complicated and difficult than imagined.

There were moments when progress had to stop in the face of countless problems, moments of accepting imperfections, and times of necessary compromise.

Being a developer often meant confronting oneself.

Even through such times, we were able to keep moving forward—because of your support and encouragement.

Your heartfelt messages, warm words, and even sharp feedback—all of it came together to make <Ratopia> a reality.

To everyone who has been with us for over three years, we offer our deepest thanks.

<Ratopia> is a game shaped by your participation and your patience.

We sincerely hope it becomes a joyful memory for you.

We also ask that you continue to support and encourage indie developers, just as you always have, so they too may create even better games.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

All of us at Cassel Games

