This update brings a huge balance patch to the base game, as well as a few long-requested quality of life features! After this update, the quality of your life will be improved SO much while playing this game, it's CRAZY. You'll all be saying, "I can't believe how high quality my life is right now!"

Note: Most things we're working on are not in this patch. We've got a big update cooking, but big things take big time. Look forward to more updates soon!

New Features

Custom tags for Beasties! After you have a couple extra recruits, you can set a Beastie's "tag," which is basically just a free text entry similar to a nickname. You can now also sort your Reserves by tag, so this gives you a tool to group your Beasties however your heart desires for easy searching. (Reserve sorting now also displays relevant text for each sorted Beastie, so if you're sorting by tag you'll see each Beastie's tag, or if sorting by level you'll see each Beastie's level, etc).

You can now clap at online opponents! Press the clap button during an online match to show your opponent some pep! Claps are rate-limited to limit griefing. And of course, you can also disable seeing gestures from your opponent in the Settings menu.

New hat shop added! You can now buy hats from Walter, the Jersey Weaver in Coquelicot Beach. These hats may look familiar to some players...

New hats added to existing shops! Trat Can (in Geo City), Large Cap (in Chartreuse), Fedora (in Gamboge) and Paintbrush (in Jaspers)

Other Neat Changes

Holding the "run" button during a sports match will now cause animations to speed up (equivalent to setting the Sport Speed to the fastest setting). This is a hidden feature for power-users.

In Impossible Mode, any campsites/Railhouses/etc which have already been used to heal are now marked with a red ring on the map

We made the timing window more lax for when the game client treats disconnects itself from an online lobby when no activity has been received. This should reduce the number of disconnects players experience in general.

Bigmoon Bash: Reduced the rate of rank meter gain for players at higher ELO, with the goal of better standardizing how many matches players have to get through before they are awarded a Bash Score. We also improved analytics quality + will be tracking player winrates based on who has the first serve to see if there is any unwanted correlation.

Balance Changes

Traits

(NEW!) Stagecraft: When field has RALLY or DREAD, this Beastie never takes more than 66 damage from attacks Given to Plumask in place of Performer

Precise: New effect: Non-SIDEWAYS attacks always go where they are targeted

This updated effect keeps Precise effective as a tool against redirection, while allowing for more counter-play to its most annoying uses.

Crafty: New effect: Additional effects from this Beastie's attacks trigger twice

Unflappable: New effect: Damage from non-attack sources reduced by 20

Musclebrain: 1.2x damage (from 1.3x)

Echo: 1x damage (from 3/4x)

Vampire: Restores STAMINA equal to 1/4 of damage dealt (from 1/6)

Welcoming: Restores 35 STAMINA to an ally that TAGS IN for them (from 40 STAMINA)

Stirring: Reflects all FEELINGs onto BOTH opponents now (rather than just the original user)

Goofy: Updated text to read 1.3x rather than 1.5x

Back in January we intended to buff this trait, but due to a version control mishap the math was never properly updated so the trait was always calculated at 1.3x. We only just discovered this issue now thanks to fan investigation. However, in the time since we falsely claimed this change had been made, Goofsder saw a lot more usage and optimization, to the point where it would now be overpowered if we actually gave it a 1.5x damage multiplier. It seems any Beastie can be strong if you simply believe in them...



Plays

(NEW!) Demolish - Body attack, 70 POW. POW x1.5 if field has any effects. Clears all field effects. Via level up Millimine/Demolipede Sprecko Via friendship Kassaleet, Deluja, Crabaret, Trat, Yamyth *This attack clears field effects even when scoring a point, including when landing a free point

Clear Field Restores 10 STAMINA to entire team (from 8)



Up until now, keeping the field clear has always been difficult and costly in terms of action economy. This has made it difficult to disrupt field-focused strategies including Rally, Rhythm and Trap. We're providing higher value and more convenient field-clearing tools to help mitigate the strength of these playstyles, as well as combo damage potential utilizing your own field effects.

Dump New effect: Mind attack, 60 POW. Used from net. Targets front row. POW x1.5 if user has 2+ ACTIONS.



We're trying out something pretty different with one of the most-used and dominant attacks in the game. In true volleyball, a Dump is only effective when used as the 2nd touch instead of passing to a valid attacker. This new design simulates its iconic real-world counterpart. It means that Dump is still usable in all the ways it was before, but requires planning to unlock its full potential.

Hyperspike POW to 125 (from 135)

Challenge POW to 85 (from 90)

Ego Blast POW to 80 (from 85)

Dive POW to 55 (from 60)



We're lowering the power level of a few plays whose strength can invalidate what should be good matchups, or offer too much consistency without enough risk

Vigor Beam New Effect: Body attack, 20 POW. Used at net. Add user's STAMINA to POW.

This slightly flattens the curve on this attack's power, making it a little less exploitable at its best, while better clarifying how its power is calculated

Heat Wave New effect: Every non-SWEATY fielded players feels 1 SWEATY



Combinations that utilize Heat Wave have been oppressively strong. Its capacity to add as many as 4 stacks of SWEATY to the field can make it game-warpingly powerful. This adjusted version makes the play far less valuable to use as the match wears on, and creates a distinct use case from plays like Heat Up which can continue stacking sweaty on opponents throughout the match. We have other ideas to mitigate this play's effectiveness, but we want to take the lightest touch to hopefully maintain its capacity to reward clever team building.

Snipe POW to 65 (from 60)

Nerve Strike POW to 55 (from 65) POW x2 if target has a bad FEELING (from 1.5)



These plays are cool but typically haven't been rewarding enough to be useful. We want to see players get more use out of these.

Beastie

Debugly Plays Added: Dispel, Telekinesis, Assess

Illugus Plays Added: Slice

Magpike Plays Added: Snipe Plays Removed: Tracker

Heliath/Lunaptra/Humflit Plays Removed: Excited Pass

Platypulse Plays Removed: Demanding Set

Noizard 50 BDEF (from 55) 85 MDEF (from 90)

Mistic 80 MDEF (from 70)

Zefyre 89 SPOW (from 92) 85 MDEF (from 88)

Hydrolm 75 BPOW (from 70)

Tortanchor 70 BPOW (from 65) 110 BDEF (from 115)

Riplash 55 BDEF (from 60) 90 SDEF (from 95)

Cherrily 88 SDEF (from 90) 57 MDEF (from 60)

Squimage 46 SDEF (from 38) Plays Removed: Assess

Plumask/Collarva/Wormask Plays Removed: Assess

Bildit/Handicoot/Bandicraft Plays Removed: Assess Plays Added: Meditate



After Assess was changed to be a disruption play rather than a self-boosting one, we never properly re-examined its distribution and how it fit with different Beasties' kits.

Grazada Plays Added: Pep Shot

Pladion Plays Removed: Demanding Set 40 BPOW (from 30) 81 BDEF (from 86) 70 SDEF (from 75)

Maraptor 87 BPOW (from 89) 29 SPOW (from 19) 85 MPOW (from 87) 83 BDEF (from 85) 88 MDEF (from 91)

Mascurry 97 BDEF (from 82) 88 SDEF (from 91) 54 MDEF (from 50)

Diabloceras 108 BDEF (from 111) 83 SDEF (from 86) 68 MDEF (from 71) Plays Removed: Assess



Fixes and Other Changes