⚖️ Balance Changes
-
Merchant character buffed
-
Merchant now always crits during ultimate (Golden Nimbus)
-
Merchant guaranteed Cloud initial movement now guaranteed towards player
-
Magma abilities buffed
-
Magma ultimate now explodes on every enemies that has DoT debuff
-
Magma now explodes on DoT tick against enemies
✨ UI Improvements
-
Fixed team character edit interface
-
Fixed achievement tracking UI
-
Added ray effects to dropped items (better visibility)
-
Map selection now also reveals the mission
🛠️ Gameplay Tweaks
-
Adjusted player collider to better match Spine animation
-
Improved item drop visibility system
Changed files in this update