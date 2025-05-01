 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18304324 Edited 1 May 2025 – 02:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚖️ Balance Changes

  • Merchant character buffed

  • Merchant now always crits during ultimate (Golden Nimbus)

  • Merchant guaranteed Cloud initial movement now guaranteed towards player

  • Magma abilities buffed

  • Magma ultimate now explodes on every enemies that has DoT debuff

  • Magma now explodes on DoT tick against enemies

✨ UI Improvements

  • Fixed team character edit interface

  • Fixed achievement tracking UI

  • Added ray effects to dropped items (better visibility)

  • Map selection now also reveals the mission

🛠️ Gameplay Tweaks

  • Adjusted player collider to better match Spine animation

  • Improved item drop visibility system

