哥布林薩滿的乳環卸下後狀態圖像未消失問題
追加按Shift隱藏對話框後按Enter也能顯示對話框的功能
Issue: The status image does not disappear after the Goblin Shaman's nipple ring is removed.
Added: Pressing Enter will now also reveal the message window after it has been hidden with Shift.
不具合：ゴブリンシャーマンの乳輪が取り外された後もステータス画像が消えない問題。
追加：Shiftでメッセージウィンドウを非表示にした後、Enterキーでも再表示できるようになりました。
HOT FIX 1.05
Windows Traditional Chinese Depot 3526831
