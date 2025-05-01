哥布林薩滿的乳環卸下後狀態圖像未消失問題

追加按Shift隱藏對話框後按Enter也能顯示對話框的功能

Issue: The status image does not disappear after the Goblin Shaman's nipple ring is removed.

Added: Pressing Enter will now also reveal the message window after it has been hidden with Shift.

不具合：ゴブリンシャーマンの乳輪が取り外された後もステータス画像が消えない問題。

追加：Shiftでメッセージウィンドウを非表示にした後、Enterキーでも再表示できるようになりました。