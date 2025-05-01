To the Crown Mages,

The latest update for Astatos is here! This update includes Varus’ new skin, user interface improvements, along with a new development update.



This past month we’ve been making a variety of technical improvements to the game, along with progress on the upcoming Chapter II update. Another quarter of Chapter II is playable, and text for the final section has been completed— pending translation and in-game scripting. At this point we can definitely say that Chapter II will be longer than the existing story!

We plan to continue working on new CG and refining the story as we work towards completion. Thank you for your continued support!

Also in the past month our team released Beek: Familiar Spirit - Remastered on Steam, iOS, and Android! This is an extensive remaster of one of our previous titles that we produced to ensure this game remains playable into the future. If you’re a fan of our games, be sure to check it out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3586520/Beek_Familiar_Spirit__Remastered/

For the detailed list of changes implemented with Astatos v0.7.21, please read on below.

From the team at Studio Klondike

New Content



Player Profiles have been redesigned. The new design is consistent across all menus, and should be easier to read with larger images and text. Along with this the Friends list and Set Profile Icon menu have been updated.

The timer has been redesigned. We’ve updated the “AS” graphic to fit the new logo, along with improved animations for countdowns and turns during Trials.

Astatos has been ported to Unity 6! Along with this comes some performance improvements and native support for Apple Silicon on MacOS.

Note: As this is a major technical change, please let us know if you run into any new bugs.