 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18304087 Edited 1 May 2025 – 01:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Fixed various issues with credits
-Fixed an issue with pausing in Chapter 6
-Fixed various typos
-Fixed an issue with deleting saves and scrolling
-Fixed tutorial properly closing in Jay V
-Fixed an invisible hotspot in chapter 4
-Fixed an issue with a repeating commentary in chapter 5

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1346361
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1346362
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1346363
  • Loading history…
Linux Steam Deck Depot 1346364
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link