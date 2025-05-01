AevumCore Update 4.7.1
Hello everyone, I have just released update 4.7.1 for AevumCore. The following patches are as noted:
-
Climb Jumping
-
Main Spawn Point changed
-
World Map UI (Currently under development)
-
Character selects and organization (Currently under development)
-
Additional Environment Changes
-
Slights rebalance on skills and animation skills
-
Slight UI changes and fixes
-
Water and Climbing improved
-
Bug Reporting and Feedback buttons implemented to improve user experience
-
Improved certain cutscenes
I am aware of certain issues of the game and am currently working on patching or adding the following for the possible next update! Please be patient as I work hard on pushing out these updates. Thank you:
-
Climbing down off a ledge
-
Complete Character and Skill select and organization UI
-
Complete World Map UI
-
Improve Enemy Spawning System
-
Improve Enemy AI and Friendly AI combat
Additionally, we would like to announce that we have social medias for Nexus Entertainment Software be sure to follow them for any gameplay changes and updates regarding AevumCore!
Lastly, I am also thinking of starting a funding project for AevumCore. More details will be announced in the future! I believe taking a big step forward for this project is the best option to make this game a polished and better video game to play!
- Follow our indiegogo for any additional information by searching "AevumCore" on indiegogo!
Sincere thank you for any support for this project! Please continue to play and enjoy AevumCore and support us by providing quality feedback! Thank you!
Changed files in this update