AevumCore Update 4.7.1

Climb Jumping

Main Spawn Point changed

World Map UI (Currently under development)

Character selects and organization (Currently under development)

Additional Environment Changes

Slights rebalance on skills and animation skills

Slight UI changes and fixes

Water and Climbing improved

Bug Reporting and Feedback buttons implemented to improve user experience

Improved certain cutscenes

Climbing down off a ledge

Complete Character and Skill select and organization UI

Complete World Map UI

Improve Enemy Spawning System

Improve Enemy AI and Friendly AI combat

Sincere thank you for any support for this project! Please continue to play and enjoy AevumCore and support us by providing quality feedback! Thank you!