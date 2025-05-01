This update has a number of improvements and bug fixes, including:

A supporting Adversary can now be selected or randomized in Story-Based New Game if you have Jagged Earth.

When reporting feedback in a multiplayer game, the game state information from other players will now also be automatically sent and attached to your feedback (so other players do not have to also report feedback).

Thematic map selection now works properly in multiplayer.

Fixed issue in which Why Don't You and Them Fight could incorrectly generate extra Fear when destroying a Town/City.

Right clicking now shows the full card for a card gained by Let's See What Happens.

When Grinning Trickster Stirs Up Trouble is under the effect of Gift of Twinned Days, adding Strife now properly triggers A Real Flair for Discord.

If Overenthusiastic Arson is used on a land under the effect of Portents of Disaster, using undo in some situations can no longer cause unbounded Fear generation.

Fixed issue where Grinning Trickster Stirs Up Trouble could undo its Gain Energy growth after using the Energy to pay for its Reclaim growth.

Undoing during Let’s See What Happens second threshold no longer causes the power used to linger on screen.

Fixed an issue where Quick Play could generate a setup with difficulty 1 higher than desired.

Discord at Terror Level III now deals the right amount of damage in all situations.

Incite the Mob now interacts properly with Isolate and Russia 2+.

Using Visions of a Shifting Future fast by means of Slip the Flow of Time, then using Undo, can no longer lead to an Invader card going missing and preventing a Power Card gain later on.

Repeating Forsake Society to Chase After Dreams will now allow you to Gather all of the Explorers properly.

Using Undo after cascading from a Ravage that flipped the Blight Card no longer causes the Ravage to happen again in the same land.

Fixed an issue in which Ward the Shore's Stage III Surge would not add towns correctly while under the effects of the Fear card Explorers Are Reluctant.

When playing with an extra Island Board, if you destroy a board during the game, the end of game difficulty and score will now be calculated correctly based on the starting boards.

Invaders Surge Inland now correctly sees a land set to adjacent when the source land is isolated, and allows oceans to be marked adjacent or not.

Removing an East or West board from a 5-Board Thematic Map will no longer cause a board to overlap when it tries to reshape.

Fixed an issue in The Great River where you could be incorrectly prompted to pay for an Isolate effect that is not actually affecting a Town's movement.

Dream of the Untouched Land can now properly add a new board in the spot another board was destroyed by Cast Down Into the Briny Deep.

Fixed an issue where Russia 3+ would not consider a land under the effect of Voice of Command to match the Ravage Card when it should.

Dahan Insurrection now interacts correctly with the Hard-Working Settlers event.

Undoing Boon of Growing Power after repeating it with Gift of Twinned Days now works correctly.