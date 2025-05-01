 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18303896 Edited 1 May 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update has a number of improvements and bug fixes, including:

  • A supporting Adversary can now be selected or randomized in Story-Based New Game if you have Jagged Earth.

  • When reporting feedback in a multiplayer game, the game state information from other players will now also be automatically sent and attached to your feedback (so other players do not have to also report feedback).

  • Thematic map selection now works properly in multiplayer.

  • Fixed issue in which Why Don't You and Them Fight could incorrectly generate extra Fear when destroying a Town/City.

  • Right clicking now shows the full card for a card gained by Let's See What Happens.

  • When Grinning Trickster Stirs Up Trouble is under the effect of Gift of Twinned Days, adding Strife now properly triggers A Real Flair for Discord.

  • If Overenthusiastic Arson is used on a land under the effect of Portents of Disaster, using undo in some situations can no longer cause unbounded Fear generation.

  • Fixed issue where Grinning Trickster Stirs Up Trouble could undo its Gain Energy growth after using the Energy to pay for its Reclaim growth.

  • Undoing during Let’s See What Happens second threshold no longer causes the power used to linger on screen.

  • Fixed an issue where Quick Play could generate a setup with difficulty 1 higher than desired.

  • Discord at Terror Level III now deals the right amount of damage in all situations.

  • Incite the Mob now interacts properly with Isolate and Russia 2+.

  • Using Visions of a Shifting Future fast by means of Slip the Flow of Time, then using Undo, can no longer lead to an Invader card going missing and preventing a Power Card gain later on.

  • Repeating Forsake Society to Chase After Dreams will now allow you to Gather all of the Explorers properly.

  • Using Undo after cascading from a Ravage that flipped the Blight Card no longer causes the Ravage to happen again in the same land.

  • Fixed an issue in which Ward the Shore's Stage III Surge would not add towns correctly while under the effects of the Fear card Explorers Are Reluctant.

  • When playing with an extra Island Board, if you destroy a board during the game, the end of game difficulty and score will now be calculated correctly based on the starting boards.

  • Invaders Surge Inland now correctly sees a land set to adjacent when the source land is isolated, and allows oceans to be marked adjacent or not.

  • Removing an East or West board from a 5-Board Thematic Map will no longer cause a board to overlap when it tries to reshape.

  • Fixed an issue in The Great River where you could be incorrectly prompted to pay for an Isolate effect that is not actually affecting a Town's movement.

  • Dream of the Untouched Land can now properly add a new board in the spot another board was destroyed by Cast Down Into the Briny Deep.

  • Fixed an issue where Russia 3+ would not consider a land under the effect of Voice of Command to match the Ravage Card when it should.

  • Dahan Insurrection now interacts correctly with the Hard-Working Settlers event.

  • Undoing Boon of Growing Power after repeating it with Gift of Twinned Days now works correctly.

  • The game no longer gets stuck in the Spirit Phase if you have a Spirit-targeting Power Card from Aid From Lesser Spirits in an Archipelago game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Spirit Island Windows Depot Depot 1236721
  • Loading history…
macOS Spirit Island Mac Depot Depot 1236722
  • Loading history…
Linux Spirit Island Linux Depot Depot 1236723
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link