This update has a number of improvements and bug fixes, including:
-
A supporting Adversary can now be selected or randomized in Story-Based New Game if you have Jagged Earth.
-
When reporting feedback in a multiplayer game, the game state information from other players will now also be automatically sent and attached to your feedback (so other players do not have to also report feedback).
-
Thematic map selection now works properly in multiplayer.
-
Fixed issue in which Why Don't You and Them Fight could incorrectly generate extra Fear when destroying a Town/City.
-
Right clicking now shows the full card for a card gained by Let's See What Happens.
-
When Grinning Trickster Stirs Up Trouble is under the effect of Gift of Twinned Days, adding Strife now properly triggers A Real Flair for Discord.
-
If Overenthusiastic Arson is used on a land under the effect of Portents of Disaster, using undo in some situations can no longer cause unbounded Fear generation.
-
Fixed issue where Grinning Trickster Stirs Up Trouble could undo its Gain Energy growth after using the Energy to pay for its Reclaim growth.
-
Undoing during Let’s See What Happens second threshold no longer causes the power used to linger on screen.
-
Fixed an issue where Quick Play could generate a setup with difficulty 1 higher than desired.
-
Discord at Terror Level III now deals the right amount of damage in all situations.
-
Incite the Mob now interacts properly with Isolate and Russia 2+.
-
Using Visions of a Shifting Future fast by means of Slip the Flow of Time, then using Undo, can no longer lead to an Invader card going missing and preventing a Power Card gain later on.
-
Repeating Forsake Society to Chase After Dreams will now allow you to Gather all of the Explorers properly.
-
Using Undo after cascading from a Ravage that flipped the Blight Card no longer causes the Ravage to happen again in the same land.
-
Fixed an issue in which Ward the Shore's Stage III Surge would not add towns correctly while under the effects of the Fear card Explorers Are Reluctant.
-
When playing with an extra Island Board, if you destroy a board during the game, the end of game difficulty and score will now be calculated correctly based on the starting boards.
-
Invaders Surge Inland now correctly sees a land set to adjacent when the source land is isolated, and allows oceans to be marked adjacent or not.
-
Removing an East or West board from a 5-Board Thematic Map will no longer cause a board to overlap when it tries to reshape.
-
Fixed an issue in The Great River where you could be incorrectly prompted to pay for an Isolate effect that is not actually affecting a Town's movement.
-
Dream of the Untouched Land can now properly add a new board in the spot another board was destroyed by Cast Down Into the Briny Deep.
-
Fixed an issue where Russia 3+ would not consider a land under the effect of Voice of Command to match the Ravage Card when it should.
-
Dahan Insurrection now interacts correctly with the Hard-Working Settlers event.
-
Undoing Boon of Growing Power after repeating it with Gift of Twinned Days now works correctly.
-
The game no longer gets stuck in the Spirit Phase if you have a Spirit-targeting Power Card from Aid From Lesser Spirits in an Archipelago game.
Changed files in this update