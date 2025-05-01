0.93.1 Patch Notes
-
Changes made to some Salvage choices
-
Keybinds for Upgrade Panel Sections for fast navigation
-
UI improvements
-
Seeker bug fix which prevented it to re-appear
-
Double critical hit adjustments
-
Typo
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
0.93.1 Patch Notes
Changes made to some Salvage choices
Keybinds for Upgrade Panel Sections for fast navigation
UI improvements
Seeker bug fix which prevented it to re-appear
Double critical hit adjustments
Typo
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update