1 May 2025 Build 18303811 Edited 1 May 2025 – 01:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

0.93.1 Patch Notes

  • Changes made to some Salvage choices

  • Keybinds for Upgrade Panel Sections for fast navigation

  • UI improvements

  • Seeker bug fix which prevented it to re-appear

  • Double critical hit adjustments

  • Typo

