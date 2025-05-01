Hey there!

Thanks to a Steam player, we found out the game was live with major issues. Images weren't showing correctly. Sorry about that! It's complicated, but there's a reason I couldn't see that from my development PC. If I had known I would have fixed it much sooner. Thanks again to the amazing player who helped us out. If anyone else wants to contribute checkout the Steam Community page [link below]

So that's fixed now and since I had to upload a new release to fix it, I added all the latest features and graphics along with it. Not much more content, but we really polished the cyberpunk books, Neo Athenia (name changed slightly).

Meanwhile, I've been working HARD on adding new features and we have 2 artists working on new art. The new features are going to add tons of depth to the story of the game. More than just [Strength, Intelligence]. Now we have

CRAFTING - you can make a sandwich!

OBJECT STATES - you can change the state of objects. broken, fixed, on, off, etc

STAT GATES - high intelligence = better hacker. high ingenuity = better crafting.

The overall schedule, which I'm very excited about, goes like this:

1 - I'm very close to wrapping up the development tools needed for the new IMMERSIVE SIM features.

2 - Then we do nothing but make content all year long.

Along the way we'll keep adding mini-games and activities, but the main storytelling component of the game will be 100% done.

This will put content speed into overdrive. Knock on wood. Check out the upgrades and get ready for more great stuff coming soon!

Find bugs? Please help by reporting.

Steam Community Page: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2183340/discussions/

-Keystone Library