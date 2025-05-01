When playing at low-FPS there were several gameplay effects that simply would not work. The reason for this is unknown, but two separate fixes have been applied that should remedy these scenarios. I have beaten the game twice while locked to ten FPS. If any other issues arise, please comment on them here.

Per the feedback of Daz and others, made the exit cave more visually apparent through lighting and props. Added stamina items to the air pockets.

Improved the audio of numerous areas.

Several players have wound up soft-locked due to a lack of stamina. There will be an update this weekend that allows players to "load previous checkpoint" which should resolve these issues completely. In the meantime, several of the trapped players seemed unaware that stamina items had been hidden in the world. Please search the men's lockers and closet for more stamina supplies. The side of the pool with the "EXIT" door also has two hidden stamina items.

More audio updates will be implemented over the weekend as well as a "lore" update.

After that, post-game content will be implemented.

The game has been gaining traction but I was out of town for the past four days. I did not anticipate any sales, as I have done absolutely zero marketing. Thank you for playing despite the flaws.