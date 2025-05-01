Pinhead

The Pinhead Belt should now be unlocked by default.

The Hardlight Popper no longer scales with player sword damage

Hardlight Popper damage will now increase by up to 50% when landing with a fully charged sword.

Hardlight Popper now requires 3.5 seconds of air time to fizzle or deal full damage to spiker nests

Orbo

Orbo will now keep presenting his inventory if he is waiting at a location, even when the player moves far away

General

Adjusted the camera range for the static upgrade stations in the Super Self Serves.

Fixed the static incinerator UI not working fully in some instances.

Added a cull range for the slot reels and cost on slot machines, these will be hidden when more than 30 meters away.

Maps

Lil Green 7 statue, and the Red House have been fixed

Added a new shortcut to big purp, removed a static mesh from the shortcut hut

Swapped buttons to save as a hardlight device to allow changing their mesh

The Final Update Coming Soon!

As always, feel free to follow us on X, Youtube, or here on the Steam forums!