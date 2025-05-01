 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18303278 Edited 1 May 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added the last 3 maps to the shop you can now buy, also fixed some more UI bugs.

Top Gnome now has 10 new achievements to unlock!

Artist is still away on their trip, but we're this close to finishing.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2499081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link