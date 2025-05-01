 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18303220 Edited 1 May 2025 – 00:59:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Generals,

As requested, we are delighted to roll out a suite of updates encompassing economy, functionality, and performance improvements—alongside a host of essential bug fixes, of course!

Feature Updates:

  • Economy updates:

    • Double base gold costs

    • Double bonus gold granted from actions

    • 2 Gold earned per skirmish

    • 3 Barracks Re-Rolls per game

    • Sidequest grants half gold cost as VP

  • New Squad reveal flow enabling comparing Current and New Squads on offer

  • New medal cabinet

  • Glossary updates:

    • Added Zones and Zone Modifiers

    • Added Lore to Units, Actions and Zones

    • Added mode to colourize seen units and actions

    • Added Game Stats

  • Director tweaks

  • Character quality settings (performance and compatibility with lower GPUs)

  • Rebalanced audio volumes

  • Visual Updates:

    • Improved lighting in Main Menu and Game

    • Tweaked visual settings for performance and quality

    • Improved world with more clutter and zone colouring

    • Victory Points not obscured during deploy

Bug Fixes:

  • Fix VP showing incorrectly for Elgin Library on final Skirmish

  • Ruins now always apply after other actions

  • Fix for Nexuses multiplying VP scores and double buffing via corridors

  • Fix for Game not progressing when jumping into a game after exiting the last game at a certain point

  • Fix for deploy data being truncated (long MP games becoming desynced)

  • Fix for Units displaying 99 cooldown

A special shout-out to our incredible Discord Community for their invaluable support in testing new features before we release them to a wider audience. Your feedback and enthusiasm make all the difference.

As always, until next, keep smiling and keep on skirmishing!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2745492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link