Generals,

As requested, we are delighted to roll out a suite of updates encompassing economy, functionality, and performance improvements—alongside a host of essential bug fixes, of course!

Feature Updates:

Economy updates: Double base gold costs Double bonus gold granted from actions 2 Gold earned per skirmish 3 Barracks Re-Rolls per game Sidequest grants half gold cost as VP

New Squad reveal flow enabling comparing Current and New Squads on offer

New medal cabinet



Glossary updates: Added Zones and Zone Modifiers Added Lore to Units, Actions and Zones Added mode to colourize seen units and actions Added Game Stats

Director tweaks

Character quality settings (performance and compatibility with lower GPUs)

Rebalanced audio volumes

Visual Updates: Improved lighting in Main Menu and Game Tweaked visual settings for performance and quality Improved world with more clutter and zone colouring Victory Points not obscured during deploy



Bug Fixes:

Fix VP showing incorrectly for Elgin Library on final Skirmish

Ruins now always apply after other actions

Fix for Nexuses multiplying VP scores and double buffing via corridors

Fix for Game not progressing when jumping into a game after exiting the last game at a certain point

Fix for deploy data being truncated (long MP games becoming desynced)

Fix for Units displaying 99 cooldown

A special shout-out to our incredible Discord Community for their invaluable support in testing new features before we release them to a wider audience. Your feedback and enthusiasm make all the difference.

As always, until next, keep smiling and keep on skirmishing!