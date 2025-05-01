Generals,
As requested, we are delighted to roll out a suite of updates encompassing economy, functionality, and performance improvements—alongside a host of essential bug fixes, of course!
Feature Updates:
-
Economy updates:
-
Double base gold costs
-
Double bonus gold granted from actions
-
2 Gold earned per skirmish
-
3 Barracks Re-Rolls per game
-
Sidequest grants half gold cost as VP
-
-
New Squad reveal flow enabling comparing Current and New Squads on offer
-
New medal cabinet
-
Glossary updates:
-
Added Zones and Zone Modifiers
-
Added Lore to Units, Actions and Zones
-
Added mode to colourize seen units and actions
-
Added Game Stats
-
-
Director tweaks
-
Character quality settings (performance and compatibility with lower GPUs)
-
Rebalanced audio volumes
-
Visual Updates:
-
Improved lighting in Main Menu and Game
-
Tweaked visual settings for performance and quality
-
Improved world with more clutter and zone colouring
-
Victory Points not obscured during deploy
-
Bug Fixes:
-
Fix VP showing incorrectly for Elgin Library on final Skirmish
-
Ruins now always apply after other actions
-
Fix for Nexuses multiplying VP scores and double buffing via corridors
-
Fix for Game not progressing when jumping into a game after exiting the last game at a certain point
-
Fix for deploy data being truncated (long MP games becoming desynced)
-
Fix for Units displaying 99 cooldown
A special shout-out to our incredible Discord Community for their invaluable support in testing new features before we release them to a wider audience. Your feedback and enthusiasm make all the difference.
As always, until next, keep smiling and keep on skirmishing!
