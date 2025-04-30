 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18303140
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Fixed various errors related to pathfinding

  • Fixed a map editor crash

  • Fixed naval units in waves ignoring walls when pathfinding

  • Fixed RTS AI building up units infinitely in many cases

  • Fixed campaign not saving wave state when game is closed

  • Fixed overdrive state not saving

  • Improved visual interpolation of unit-based missiles on servers

  • Many various balancing changes to Erekir power blocks and turrets

  • Added Frozen Forest completion requirement to silicon smelter

  • Added a search bar to the keybind dialog

  • Added a new system for mods to register their own keybinds (existing mods utilizing vanilla keybinds will break)

  • Added a way to manually select ores for units with mining capabilities

  • Added mining command capabilities to Pulsar/Quasar

  • Added stats for item throughput for item bridges

  • Added a reset button to logic processors

  • Allowed selecting/commanding units that are bound by logic processors

  • Selected units now display all available stances/commands, even if they are not shared across all units

Changed depots in v8-beta branch

