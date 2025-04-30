-
Fixed various errors related to pathfinding
Fixed a map editor crash
Fixed naval units in waves ignoring walls when pathfinding
Fixed RTS AI building up units infinitely in many cases
Fixed campaign not saving wave state when game is closed
Fixed overdrive state not saving
Improved visual interpolation of unit-based missiles on servers
Many various balancing changes to Erekir power blocks and turrets
Added Frozen Forest completion requirement to silicon smelter
Added a search bar to the keybind dialog
Added a new system for mods to register their own keybinds (existing mods utilizing vanilla keybinds will break)
Added a way to manually select ores for units with mining capabilities
Added mining command capabilities to Pulsar/Quasar
Added stats for item throughput for item bridges
Added a reset button to logic processors
Allowed selecting/commanding units that are bound by logic processors
Selected units now display all available stances/commands, even if they are not shared across all units
Build 149 (Beta)
