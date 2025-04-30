Fixed various errors related to pathfinding

Fixed a map editor crash

Fixed naval units in waves ignoring walls when pathfinding

Fixed RTS AI building up units infinitely in many cases

Fixed campaign not saving wave state when game is closed

Fixed overdrive state not saving

Improved visual interpolation of unit-based missiles on servers

Many various balancing changes to Erekir power blocks and turrets

Added Frozen Forest completion requirement to silicon smelter

Added a search bar to the keybind dialog

Added a new system for mods to register their own keybinds (existing mods utilizing vanilla keybinds will break)

Added a way to manually select ores for units with mining capabilities

Added mining command capabilities to Pulsar/Quasar

Added stats for item throughput for item bridges

Added a reset button to logic processors

Allowed selecting/commanding units that are bound by logic processors