30 April 2025 Build 18303104 Edited 30 April 2025 – 23:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added 2 civil skill trees for farming and mining in the main dialog under the character -> civil tab.
  • Fixed a bug with bash strike where charging through a map warp point would break the player's speed.

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 1642632
Windows Depot 1642633
